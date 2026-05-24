Thomas White headshot

Thomas White Injury: Working through shoulder issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

President of baseball operations Peter Bendix said Sunday that White is recovering from "a bit of a shoulder thing," Kyle Sielaff of Marlins.tv reports.

Triple-A Jacksonville placed White on its 7-day injured list, but Bendix indicated that the injury isn't a long-term concern for the 21-year-old lefty, who is regarded as one of the organization's top pitching prospects. Assuming he's able to rebound quickly from the shoulder issue, White will have plenty of time to build momentum for a potential promotion to the big leagues later on this season. White had compiled a 4.34 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB in 18.2 innings through his first five starts with Jacksonville prior to landing on the IL.

Thomas White
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas White See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas White See More
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
5 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
12 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
19 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Help Is on the Way?
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Help Is on the Way?
Author Image
Brad Johnson
26 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
27 days ago