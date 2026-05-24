Thomas White Injury: Working through shoulder issue
President of baseball operations Peter Bendix said Sunday that White is recovering from "a bit of a shoulder thing," Kyle Sielaff of Marlins.tv reports.
Triple-A Jacksonville placed White on its 7-day injured list, but Bendix indicated that the injury isn't a long-term concern for the 21-year-old lefty, who is regarded as one of the organization's top pitching prospects. Assuming he's able to rebound quickly from the shoulder issue, White will have plenty of time to build momentum for a potential promotion to the big leagues later on this season. White had compiled a 4.34 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB in 18.2 innings through his first five starts with Jacksonville prior to landing on the IL.
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