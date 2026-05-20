Thomas White News: Not joining big club
White isn't expected to make his MLB debut anytime soon, Isaac Azout of FishOnFirst.com reports.
With Braxton Garrett being sent down to Triple-A and White getting scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday, it seemed like the Marlins were preparing to promote White to fill the open spot in their rotation. However, the team will instead keep the young lefty in the minors to continue developing after opening the Triple-A season with a 4.34 ERA and 1.48 WHIP through 18.2 innings.
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