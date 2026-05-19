Thomas White News: Scratched from Triple-A start

White was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday at Triple-A Jacksonville for precautionary reasons, FishOnFirst.com reports.

The Marlins decided to send Braxton Garrett to the minors following his poor start Tuesday, and although nothing is official just yet, scratching White from his start suggests that he may be called up to join the big-league rotation within the next few days. The 21-year-old southpaw is considered to be one of the top pitching prospects in the sport but has gotten off to a shaky start in Triple-A this year, posting a 4.34 ERA and 1.48 WHIP alongside a 25:9 K:BB through 18.2 innings across five starts. If he ends up getting the call, he would figure to have plenty of time to establish himself in the rotation before Robby Snelling (elbow) returns from the injured list.