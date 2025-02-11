Tim Anderson News: Chance to be Opening Day shortstop

Anderson will compete to be the Angels' Opening Day shortstop while Zach Neto (shoulder) is sidelined, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

It's not yet clear how much time Neto might miss, but a stint on the injured list to begin the season is expected. Anderson was inked to a minor-league contract in January and will compete with Kevin Newman, Scott Kingery and Kyren Paris to be the placeholder at shortstop. While Anderson is the only one of the four competitors not on a major-league deal, Bollinger has projected him to win the shortstop gig. That said, given Anderson's woeful .235/.271/.274 batting line over the last two seasons, he will have much to prove this spring before he's handed a roster spot.