Tim Anderson News: Could start at second base

Anderson might be the Angels' Opening Day starter at second base due to Yoan Moncada (thumb) being a question mark for the beginning of the season, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Moncada may be destined for the IL due to a thumb injury, which would likely mean that Luis Rengifo will become the starter at the hot corner at the beginning of the campaign. That could open up the second-base job for Anderson, who has been getting some reps at the keystone this spring despite playing only two regular-season games there to this point in his nine years in the big leagues. If the second-base role does become available, Christian Moore and Scott Kingery, among others, could also be candidates for the position, but Anderson has done enough this spring to have his name called, as he's slashing .243/.300/.351 with a home run and two stolen bases over 40 plate appearances.