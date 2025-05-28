Tim Anderson News: DFA'd by Halos

The Angels designated Anderson for assignment Wednesday.

The move makes room on the 40-man roster for Scott Kingery, whose contract was selected by the Angels from Triple-A Salt Lake. Anderson saw his playing time diminish in May due to his struggles at the plate, with the two-time All Star slashing .205/.258/.241 with one steal, three RBI and a 32.2 percent strikeout rate across 90 plate appearances this season. Anderson will go on waivers, and while he's had his challenges with the bat this season, his versatility as an infielder could garner interest from teams looking to add depth.