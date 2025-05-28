Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tim Anderson headshot

Tim Anderson News: DFA'd by Halos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

The Angels designated Anderson for assignment Wednesday.

The move makes room on the 40-man roster for Scott Kingery, whose contract was selected by the Angels from Triple-A Salt Lake. Anderson saw his playing time diminish in May due to his struggles at the plate, with the two-time All Star slashing .205/.258/.241 with one steal, three RBI and a 32.2 percent strikeout rate across 90 plate appearances this season. Anderson will go on waivers, and while he's had his challenges with the bat this season, his versatility as an infielder could garner interest from teams looking to add depth.

Tim Anderson
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now