Tim Anderson News: Fanned three times in Halos debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Anderson went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts during Thursday's 8-1 Opening Day loss to the White Sox.

Anderson got the starting nod at the keystone Opening Day but struck out three times in a game that saw the Angels held without a run until the ninth inning on a Logan O'Hoppe solo homer. Anderson should see a fair amount of starts to begin the year due to Zach Neto (shoulder) starting the season on the 10-day IL, but the former could begin Saturday's game in the dugout if Yoan Moncada (thumb) is cleared to play, which would likely shift Luis Rengifo to second base.

