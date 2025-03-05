Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tim Anderson headshot

Tim Anderson News: Making start in center field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Anderson is starting in center field and batting seventh in Wednesday's Cactus League game versus the Dodgers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Anderson has never played an inning in the outfield in pro ball but is attempting to add to his versatility this spring in an effort to make the Angels' Opening Day roster. The two-time All-Star is also competing for reps at shortstop and second base.

Tim Anderson
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now