Tim Anderson News: Making start in center field
Anderson is starting in center field and batting seventh in Wednesday's Cactus League game versus the Dodgers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Anderson has never played an inning in the outfield in pro ball but is attempting to add to his versatility this spring in an effort to make the Angels' Opening Day roster. The two-time All-Star is also competing for reps at shortstop and second base.
