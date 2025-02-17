Tim Anderson News: Will get some reps in outfield

Angels manager Ron Washington said Monday that Anderson will see some action in the outfield later this spring, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Anderson's main focus will be competing for time at shortstop, where the Angels will likely need a fill-in for the injured Zach Neto (shoulder) for a bit. However, it appears the 31-year-old will also attempt to add to his versatility with some reps in the outfield. Anderson started two games at second base for the White Sox in 2023, which is the only time he's ever played a position other than shortstop.