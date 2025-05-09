Tim Elko News: Bound for Chicago

The White Sox plan to promote Elko to the major-league roster Saturday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

With Andrew Vaughn struggling to the tune of a .516 OPS with the big club, the Sox will now look to jumpstart their production at first base by giving Elko a look in the majors. The 26-year-old has been phenomenal at Triple-A Charlotte this season, slashing .339/.423/.661 with 10 homers and 23 RBI through 130 plate appearances. His first appearance will mark his MLB debut, and he could claim the starting job at first base immediately upon arriving in Chicago.