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Tim Herrin News: Strikeout in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Herrin allowed no runs in one inning and tallied a strikeout in the 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Herrin has been used in a mostly low-leverage reliever role in his 10 appearances so far out of the Guardians bullpen as one of the two consistent lefties. The 29-year-old appeared in 75 games in 2024, but that went down to 54 in 2025 while his ERA shot up to 4.85 from 1.92 and his WHIP to 1.57 from 0.92. Walks are still a problem in the small sample size that Herrin has shown this season, throwing four in 6.2 innings after compiling a difficult 6.3 BB/9 last season.

Tim Herrin
Cleveland Guardians
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