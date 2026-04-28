Tim Hill headshot

Tim Hill News: Gets hold in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Hill tossed one inning, allowing no runs on two walks, in the 4-2 win over the Rangers on Monday.

Hill has been very reliable out of the Yankees bullpen this year, allowing on two runs and accumulating four holds in 12 appearances. The left-hander does not throw a lot of strikeouts, but produces a lot of groundball outs. The 36-year-old has pitched in several high-leverage situations this season due to the Yankees' lack of options after they let Devin Williams and Luke Weaver sign elsewhere this offseason.

Tim Hill
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Hill See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Hill See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
15 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
208 days ago
Closer Encounters: Relief Market Primer v2.0
MLB
Closer Encounters: Relief Market Primer v2.0
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
284 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
305 days ago
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL East
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL East
Author Image
Brad Johnson
March 20, 2025