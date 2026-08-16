Tim Hill News: Grabs rare save

Hill recorded his second save of the season Sunday against the Blue Jays, allowing one hit and one unearned run over one inning.

After David Bednar blew the save in the ninth inning, Hill was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the 10th. He allowed a single that brought home the automatic runner before retiring the next two batters to close out the victory. The save was a welcome result for Hill, who entered Sunday having allowed six earned runs across his previous 7.1 innings. On the season, the left-hander owns a 4.53 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB across 47.2 innings to go along with a 4-2 record and nine holds.