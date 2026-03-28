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Tim Hill News: Notches hold Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Hill struck out two batters in a perfect inning of relief to earn a hold against the Giants on Friday

Hill entered in the seventh inning with a runner on base and New York up 3-0. He kept it that way, fanning two of the three batters he faced and needing just 12 pitches to retire San Francisco in order. Hill's usage was a good indication that he'll be used in high leverage this season. The lefty registered 15 holds in 2025, his highest mark since 2021.

Tim Hill
New York Yankees
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