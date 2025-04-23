Tim Mayza Injury: No-throw for six weeks
Mayza (shoulder) will be shut down from throwing for roughly six weeks, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
A strained left shoulder sent Mayza to the injured list Saturday, and it doesn't seem like he's expected to return anytime soon. He'll be re-evaluated at the end of his six-week rest period, at which point he may be cleared to begin a throwing program.
