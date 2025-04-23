Fantasy Baseball
Tim Mayza Injury: No-throw for six weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Mayza (shoulder) will be shut down from throwing for roughly six weeks, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

A strained left shoulder sent Mayza to the injured list Saturday, and it doesn't seem like he's expected to return anytime soon. He'll be re-evaluated at the end of his six-week rest period, at which point he may be cleared to begin a throwing program.

Tim Mayza
Pittsburgh Pirates
