Tim Mayza Injury: Placed on IL

The Pirates placed Mayza on the 15-day injured list due to a left shoulder lat muscle strain, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Mayza may have picked up the injury in his last outing Friday against the Guardians, when he gave up two hits while striking out one over 1.2 frames. He will be eligible to return from the IL in early May, though how he responds to treatment over the next few days will determine the length of his rehab program. David Bednar was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.