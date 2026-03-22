Tim Mayza News: Makes Opening Day roster
The Phillies released Mayza on Sunday and re-signed him to a major-league contract.
The 34-year-old lefty joined Philadelphia as a non-roster invitee in January and was able to earn a roster spot after giving up five earned runs with a 10:2 K:BB over 8.1 innings during spring training. Mayza made just 15 regular-season appearances last year due to a shoulder injury but was a reliable high-leverage arm as recently as 2023, when he recorded a save and 22 holds with a 1.52 ERA in 69 outings.
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