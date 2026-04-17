Tim Mayza News: Two scoreless frames Friday

Mayza allowed one hit and no walks in two scoreless innings Friday against Atlanta.

After giving up three earned runs his last time out versus the Cubs, Mayza got right back on track Friday with his eighth scoreless outing of the season already. While the southpaw has just one hold in 2026, he's proven to be very capable out of the bullpen while posting a 2.45 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB through 11 frames.