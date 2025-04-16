Fantasy Baseball
Tim Tawa News: Cracks first long ball of 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2025 at 7:16am

Tawa went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Marlins.

Tawa slugged his first MLB home run in the seventh inning, when he took Tyler Phillips deep to left-center field for a 414-foot blast. The rookie has appeared in six games (five starts) this season and has gone 4-for-18 with one walk, four runs scored, one home run and five RBI. He looks set to see most of the starts at second base while Ketel Marte (hamstring) is on the injured list.

Tim Tawa
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
