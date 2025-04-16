Tim Tawa News: Cracks first longshot of 2025

Tawa went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Marlins.

Tawa was responsible for one of the Diamondbacks' four home runs Wednesday, when he took Tyler Phillips deep to left-center field for a 414-foot solo homer in the seventh inning. Tawa has appeared in six games (five starts) this season and has gone 4-for-18 with one walk, four runs scored, one home run and five RBI.