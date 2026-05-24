Tim Tawa News: Fills in at left field
Tawa started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 5-4 win over Colorado.
Tawa took over left field in Arizona's first game without Lourdes Gurriel (hamstring), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. In the wake of the injury, Tawa and Jorge Barrosa were considered as the likely fill-ins, but the Diamondbacks promoted prospect Tommy Troy. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo suggested that Troy will get a good look in left field while Gurriel is out, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic.
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