Tim Tawa News: Fills in at left field

Tawa started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 5-4 win over Colorado.

Tawa took over left field in Arizona's first game without Lourdes Gurriel (hamstring), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. In the wake of the injury, Tawa and Jorge Barrosa were considered as the likely fill-ins, but the Diamondbacks promoted prospect Tommy Troy. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo suggested that Troy will get a good look in left field while Gurriel is out, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic.