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Tim Tawa News: Fills in at left field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Tawa started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 5-4 win over Colorado.

Tawa took over left field in Arizona's first game without Lourdes Gurriel (hamstring), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. In the wake of the injury, Tawa and Jorge Barrosa were considered as the likely fill-ins, but the Diamondbacks promoted prospect Tommy Troy. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo suggested that Troy will get a good look in left field while Gurriel is out, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic.

Tim Tawa
Arizona Diamondbacks
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