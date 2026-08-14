Tim Tawa News: Goes deep in win
Tawa went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-0 win over Atlanta.
Tawa gave the Diamondbacks some insurance with a 406-foot blast in the top of the ninth inning. It continued a strong August for the 26-year-old, who's hitting .286 with three homers, six RBI, seven runs scored and four stolen bases through 13 games this month. On the year, he's slashing .233/.284/.394 with seven long balls, 27 RBI, 22 runs scored and six steals across 203 plate appearances.
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