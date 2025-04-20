Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tim Tawa headshot

Tim Tawa News: Homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2025 at 5:03am

Tawa went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Cubs.

Arizona's bats were quieted on the day. Tawa's homer in the ninth inning, his second of the season, was one of four hits -- Corbin Carroll had the other three. Tawa has reached base safely in six of seven starts and is batting .217/.321/.522 over nine outings overall since being called up to help fill in for the injured Ketel Marte (hamstring) at second base.

Tim Tawa
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now