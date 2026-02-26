Tim Tawa News: Hot spring start
Tawa went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's spring game against the Dodgers.
Tawa has hit safely in all three Cactus League contests thus far, going 4-for-8 with two walks. He's served at second base (twice) and designated hitter (once). Tawa is line for a roster spot as a utility infielder that also has outfield experience.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Tawa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Tawa See More