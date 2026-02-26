Tim Tawa headshot

Tim Tawa News: Hot spring start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Tawa went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Tawa has hit safely in all three Cactus League contests thus far, going 4-for-8 with two walks. He's served at second base (twice) and designated hitter (once). Tawa is line for a roster spot as a utility infielder that also has outfield experience.

Tim Tawa
Arizona Diamondbacks
