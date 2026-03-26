Tim Tawa headshot

Tim Tawa News: Late add to starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 8:41pm

Tawa started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 in Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Tawa was a late addition to the starting lineup when Pavin Smith (elbow) was scratched leading up to first pitch. Smith's injury doesn't sound serious, but it could result in more playing time for Tawa in the short-term.

Tim Tawa
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Tawa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Tawa See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
134 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
187 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
187 days ago