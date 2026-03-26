Tim Tawa News: Late add to starting lineup
Tawa started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 in Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Dodgers.
Tawa was a late addition to the starting lineup when Pavin Smith (elbow) was scratched leading up to first pitch. Smith's injury doesn't sound serious, but it could result in more playing time for Tawa in the short-term.
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