Tim Tawa News: Likely on Opening Day roster
Tawa is expected to be part of the Opening Day roster, after the Diamondbacks reassigned Jacob Amaya to minor-league camp Sunday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Tawa was one of four players competing for three bench spots, and Amaya's reassignment opens a spot for him, Jorge Barrosa and Ildemaro Vargas. Tawa is batting .318 (14-for-44) with eight walks, three doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and 10 runs scored through 16 Cactus League games. He's expected to be a utility player, capable of playing both infield and outfield.
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