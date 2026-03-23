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Tim Tawa News: Likely on Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Tawa is expected to be part of the Opening Day roster, after the Diamondbacks reassigned Jacob Amaya to minor-league camp Sunday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Tawa was one of four players competing for three bench spots, and Amaya's reassignment opens a spot for him, Jorge Barrosa and Ildemaro Vargas. Tawa is batting .318 (14-for-44) with eight walks, three doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and 10 runs scored through 16 Cactus League games. He's expected to be a utility player, capable of playing both infield and outfield.

Tim Tawa
Arizona Diamondbacks
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