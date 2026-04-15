Tim Tawa News: Moving into bench role
Tawa is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
Tawa will take a seat for the second time in three games after he closed out last week with five consecutive starts in left field. While the Diamondbacks could still clear room in the lineup for him when the team faces left-handed pitching, Tawa hasn't helped his case for sticking around in an everyday role after slashing .094/.189/.125 slash line across his 38 plate appearances on the season.
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