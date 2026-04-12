Tim Tawa headshot

Tim Tawa News: Nabbing fifth straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Tawa will start in left field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Tawa will occupy left field for the fifth game in a row, but Arizona may have room in its everyday outfield for only one of him and Jorge Barrosa once Corbin Carroll -- who is making a second straight start at designated hitter after a recent hip injury -- is cleared to play defense. With a .393 OPS over 31 plate appearances on the season, Tawa hasn't done much yet to justify holding down a regular spot in the outfield in place of Jordan Lawlar (wrist), who will be on the shelf until at least early June.

Tim Tawa
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Tawa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Tawa See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
3 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
5 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Chris Bennett
9 days ago