Tim Tawa News: Nabbing fifth straight start
Tawa will start in left field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Tawa will occupy left field for the fifth game in a row, but Arizona may have room in its everyday outfield for only one of him and Jorge Barrosa once Corbin Carroll -- who is making a second straight start at designated hitter after a recent hip injury -- is cleared to play defense. With a .393 OPS over 31 plate appearances on the season, Tawa hasn't done much yet to justify holding down a regular spot in the outfield in place of Jordan Lawlar (wrist), who will be on the shelf until at least early June.
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