Tim Tawa headshot

Tim Tawa News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

The Diamondbacks optioned Tawa to Triple-A Reno on Monday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Tawa has been on the Arizona roster all season but hasn't played much, particularly in May with only four starts and 19 plate appearances. He's clearing out to make space on the roster for Pavin Smith (elbow), who is back from the 60-day injured list.

Tim Tawa
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Tawa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Tawa See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
Yesterday
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
34 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
41 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
44 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
48 days ago