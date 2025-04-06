Tim Tawa News: Predominant fill-in at second base

Tawa will get the majority of playing time at second base while Ketel Marte (hamstring) is on the injured list, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports. He started Saturday and went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in a loss to Washington.

Tawa, who was called up from Triple-A Reno, took the red-eye flight east from Reno to Washington, D.C. to make his MLB debut Saturday. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo explained that Garrett Hampson, who filled in Friday when Marte sustained the injury, will continue to serve in a utility role and see occasional time at second base. The Diamondbacks are not yet sure of the severity of Marte's injury. That will be determined when Marte and the team return to Arizona, where he can undergo further imaging and testing to determine the grade of strain and a treatment plan.