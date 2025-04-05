Tim Tawa News: Promoted from Triple-A

The Diamondbacks recalled Tawa from Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

With Ketel Marte (hamstring) headed for the injured list, Tawa will come up from the minors to replenish Arizona's infield depth. The 25-year-old has been phenomenal since reaching Triple-A last season, slashing .317/.368/.665 with 13 homers and 39 RBI across 183 plate appearances. He'll be making his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game.