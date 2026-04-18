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Tim Tawa News: Roster spot shaky

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2026 at 4:26am

Tawa started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Tawa's run-scoring double in the eighth inning snapped an 0-for-16 skid and produced just his second RBI in 13 games. A season-opening slump (4-for-35, .114) has cost him playing time and makes Tawa an ideal candidate to be removed from the roster if Lourdes Gurriel (knee) is activated as expected this weekend. Jorge Barrosa can cover left field while Gurriel adjusts to game action as a DH in the majors.

Tim Tawa
Arizona Diamondbacks
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