Tim Tawa News: Sent down to minors

The Diamondbacks optioned Tawa to Triple-A Reno on Monday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Tawa was added to the 40-man roster over the winter after slugging 31 home runs between Double-A Amarillo and Reno in 2024 and he will head back to Reno to begin the 2025 campaign. The 25-year-old can play all over the diamond, and his versatility should give him a chance to make his debut later this season.