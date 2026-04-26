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Tim Tawa News: Slugs grand slam Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2026 at 7:11pm

Tawa went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Sunday's 12-7 win over San Diego.

Tawa's first homer of the season was a big one, as his seventh-inning grand slam cut Arizona's deficit to one run before the offense kept humming to complete a come-from-behind victory. It was a much-needed moment for the 27-year-old, who has seen his playing time dwindle and his place on the roster come under scrutiny. In 48 plate appearances, Tawa is slashing .146/.234/.268 with three extra-base hits, six RBI and two runs.

Tim Tawa
Arizona Diamondbacks
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