Tim Tawa News: Starts in left field

Tawa went 0-for-2 with a walk in Friday's 2-0 loss to Atlanta.

Tawa started in left field in Arizona's first game without Jordan Lawlar (wrist), who is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. Tawa is expected to share duties with Jorge Barrosa for now, but eventually left field will be the landing spot for Lourdes Gurriel (knee). Gurriel will initially serve as a DH but should be ready for the field at some point in May.