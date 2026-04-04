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Tim Tawa News: Starts in left field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 4:53pm

Tawa went 0-for-2 with a walk in Friday's 2-0 loss to Atlanta.

Tawa started in left field in Arizona's first game without Jordan Lawlar (wrist), who is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. Tawa is expected to share duties with Jorge Barrosa for now, but eventually left field will be the landing spot for Lourdes Gurriel (knee). Gurriel will initially serve as a DH but should be ready for the field at some point in May.

Tim Tawa
Arizona Diamondbacks
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