Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tim Tawa headshot

Tim Tawa News: Steals base in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2025 at 5:10am

Tawa started in center field and went 0-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 5-0 win over the Pirates.

Tawa filled his usual role, replacing Alek Thomas whenever the Diamondbacks face a left-hander. He knocked in Arizona's first run with a sacrifice fly in the second inning and then stole his sixth base of the season in the eighth inning. He's stolen four bases over 15 contests since second baseman Ketel Marte returned from an injury and made Tawa a bench player. Tawa is batting .227/.297/.423 with five home runs, 13 RBI and 13 runs scored in 34 contests.

Tim Tawa
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now