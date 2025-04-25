Tim Tawa News: Tawa of power

Tawa went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 7-4 extra-inning loss to the Rays.

Tawa's fifth-inning home run put Arizona up 4-1. The homer was the third in five games for Tawa, who has six extra-base hits among his nine hits (.389 ISO) over 36 at-bats. The fill-in job at second base as become mostly his, as Tawa made a fifth straight start in place of the injured Ketel Marte (hamstring). Garrett Hampson last started a week ago. With Marte beginning a running program, Tawa's window of playing time could dry up in about a week.