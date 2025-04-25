Tim Tawa News: Tower of power

Tawa went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 7-4 extra-inning loss to the Rays.

Tawa's fifth-inning home run put Arizona up 4-1. The homer was the third in five games for the 26-year-old, who has six extra-base knocks among his nine hits (.389 ISO) over 36 at-bats. Tawa was making his fifth straight start Thursday in place of Ketel Marte (hamstring), while Garrett Hampson last started at second base a week ago. Marte just began a running program, but Arizona has yet to indicate when he might be ready for a rehab assignment.