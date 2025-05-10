Tim Tawa News: Two steals in Saturday's win

Tawa went 1-for-2 with a walk and two stolen bases in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Dodgers.

Tawa got the start in left field Saturday -- it was his first major-league start anywhere other than second base. He has often provided cover for Ketel Marte at the keystone as his veteran teammate gets regular rest to avoid aggravating a hamstring issue. Tawa is up to four steals on the year, and he's added five home runs, 11 RBI, 11 runs scored, two doubles and a .203 batting average over 82 plate appearances. He's gone 4-for-14 (.286) over six games in May.