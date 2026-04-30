Tink Hence headshot

Tink Hence News: Demoted to complex league

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Hence was demoted to the Cardinals' Florida Complex League roster Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hence has posted an 8.64 ERA and 7:9 K:BB over 8.1 innings while working out of the bullpen at Triple-A Memphis. In his most recent outing, the righty averaged just 89.6 mph with his four-seamer and 90.2 mph with his sinker, which is down significantly. Hence will work on things in a less pressurized environment before likely rejoining the Memphis roster at a later date.

Tink Hence
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tink Hence See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tink Hence See More
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
MLB
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
Author Image
James Anderson
2 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
56 days ago
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
196 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as September Nears
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as September Nears
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
247 days ago
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
Author Image
James Anderson
April 27, 2025