Tink Hence News: Making spring debut Tuesday
Hence will make his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
It will be the first game action since last July for Hence, who had another injury-shortened 2025 campaign in dealing with a lat strain and shoulder impingement. The Cardinals plan to keep Hence in a starting pitcher role for now, but an eventual move to the bullpen can't be ruled out if he's unable to improve his durability. The 23-year-old has yet to reach 100 innings in a pro season.
