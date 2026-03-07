Tink Hence headshot

Tink Hence News: Optioned to Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

The Cardinals optioned Hence to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Injuries limited Hence to just eight total appearances in the minors last year, during which he posted a 2.95 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 21.1 innings. He surrendered three earned runs in just 1.2 frames in the Grapefruit League, but he'll receive a bump up to Triple-A to begin 2026. The Cardinals have hinted toward shifting the 23-year-old righty into a relief role to combat his health issues, though the plan to develop him as a starter hasn't been completely abandoned.

