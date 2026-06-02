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Tink Hence News: Returning to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Hence returned to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Hence was sent out to the Cardinals' complex in Florida in late April to work on his mechanics after allowing eight earned runs in just 8.1 innings to begin the year at Triple-A. Although he never played a game in the FCL, the Cardinals are seemingly pleased with his progress and will now rejoin the Redbirds. The 23-year-old righty owns a 40-man roster spot, so if he bounces back nicely at Memphis, he could be called up for his MLB debut at some point this season.

Tink Hence
St. Louis Cardinals
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