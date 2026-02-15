Tink Hence headshot

Tink Hence News: Will remain starter for now

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Saturday that moving Hence to a relief role is not something that has been "truly discussed at the moment," Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

President of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said in December that the team had engaged in internal conversations about whether a move to the bullpen would be best for Hence's long-term health. However, the Cardinals have opted to keep the righty in the rotation for now. Hence was limited to just eight appearances in 2025 due to a lat strain and shoulder impingement, and he has yet to reach 100 innings in a pro season because of durability issues. He worked on mechanical changes this offseason and also incorporated a new stretching and recovery plan, and the 23-year-old entered spring training healthy. Hence is on the 40-man roster but has yet to advance past Double-A Springfield, and he could return to Springfield to begin the 2026 campaign.

Tink Hence
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tink Hence
