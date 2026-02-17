Tirso Ornelas headshot

Tirso Ornelas News: Booted off 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

The Padres designated Ornelas for assignment Tuesday.

The club had to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for Griffin Canning, whose signing was officially announced Tuesday. Ornelas did not appear to be in the Padres' immediate plans, but it's still a bit surprising that they elected to expose him to waivers. The 25-year-old outfielder went 1-for-14 during his brief time in the majors in 2025 but boasts a .291/.369/.465 batting line during his time at Triple-A El Paso.

