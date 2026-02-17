Tirso Ornelas News: Booted off 40-man roster
The Padres designated Ornelas for assignment Tuesday.
The club had to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for Griffin Canning, whose signing was officially announced Tuesday. Ornelas did not appear to be in the Padres' immediate plans, but it's still a bit surprising that they elected to expose him to waivers. The 25-year-old outfielder went 1-for-14 during his brief time in the majors in 2025 but boasts a .291/.369/.465 batting line during his time at Triple-A El Paso.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tirso Ornelas See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer150 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Pickups of the Week296 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Hitters to Watch297 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers301 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Lineup Lowdown: National League301 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tirso Ornelas See More