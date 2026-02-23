Tirso Ornelas headshot

Tirso Ornelas News: Clears waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

The Padres outrighted Ornelas to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

Though he's no longer a member of the 40-man roster, Ornelas will stick around in the Padres organization after clearing waivers and will continue to participate in major-league camp. The 25-year-old outfielder is expected to begin the season as an everyday outfielder at El Paso.

