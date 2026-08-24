T.J. Brock Injury: Goes back on IL

Double-A New Hampshire placed Brock on the 7-day injured list Monday due to an unspecified issue.

Brock opened the season on the 60-day IL while he finished up his rehab from Tommy John surgery, but it's unclear if his return to the shelf is the result of an elbow-related setback. Over five appearances with New Hampshire on the season, Brock has given up five earned runs on five hits and six walks over 4.2 innings.