T.J. Brock Injury: Goes back on IL
Double-A New Hampshire placed Brock on the 7-day injured list Monday due to an unspecified issue.
Brock opened the season on the 60-day IL while he finished up his rehab from Tommy John surgery, but it's unclear if his return to the shelf is the result of an elbow-related setback. Over five appearances with New Hampshire on the season, Brock has given up five earned runs on five hits and six walks over 4.2 innings.
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