T.J. Brock headshot

T.J. Brock Injury: Goes back on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 12:23pm

Double-A New Hampshire placed Brock on the 7-day injured list Monday due to an unspecified issue.

Brock opened the season on the 60-day IL while he finished up his rehab from Tommy John surgery, but it's unclear if his return to the shelf is the result of an elbow-related setback. Over five appearances with New Hampshire on the season, Brock has given up five earned runs on five hits and six walks over 4.2 innings.

T.J. Brock
Toronto Blue Jays
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