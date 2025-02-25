TJ Friedl News: Back in center field

Friedl started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Monday's spring game against the Dodgers.

After offseason rumblings about Matt McLain moving to center field, Cincinnati manager Terry Francona stated McLain would play second base, which puts Friedl atop the depth chart in center field. Friedl was beset by injury during 2024, playing 85 games with a .690 OPS, but should reclaim a role as the team's primary center fielder and leadoff batter this coming season.