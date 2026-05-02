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TJ Friedl News: Continues hot stretch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Friedl went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 9-1 loss to the Pirates.

Friedl had two of the Reds' three hits and was the only bright light in the loss. The two-hit night continued a strong stretch for the outfielder, who has gone 12-for-38 (.316) with two home runs, five doubles, one steal, six RBI and five runs over the last 10 contests. Friedl has slowly climbed out of a deep hole -- his batting average stood at .137 after 20 games -- and is at a season-high .198.

TJ Friedl
Cincinnati Reds
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