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TJ Friedl News: Dropped to ninth

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2026 at 6:15am

Friedl batted ninth in the order and went 1-for-2 with a walk in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Mets.

This was Friedl's first time starting a game at the bottom of the order. The one-time leadoff hitter's season-opening slump has not only cost him a job atop the Reds' order but also playing time. Friedl's started just three times in the last 13 games.

TJ Friedl
Cincinnati Reds
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