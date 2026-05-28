TJ Friedl News: Dropped to ninth
Friedl batted ninth in the order and went 1-for-2 with a walk in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Mets.
This was Friedl's first time starting a game at the bottom of the order. The one-time leadoff hitter's season-opening slump has not only cost him a job atop the Reds' order but also playing time. Friedl's started just three times in the last 13 games.
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